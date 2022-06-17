FIFA World Cup 2026™ host city announcement sparks joy

FIFA confirmed the 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ from a live New York studio broadcast this evening. Rob Stone, Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden and Jenny Taft for Fox Sports were joined by Telemundo’s Andres Cantor and Ana Jurka, with the honour of revealing the host cities falling to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Concacaf President Victor Montagliani, and music artist Becky G.

The 48-team tournament will be spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States – the first time three host countries have been appointed - with the host cities as follows:

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Toronto and Vancouver.

The USA last hosted the FIFA World Cup in 1994. Mexico have had the honour twice previously, in 1970 and 1986, whilst for Canada, it will be their first men’s FIFA World Cup, having hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015.

Alexi Lalas represented the USA 96 times and starred on home soil in 1994. Forming part of the FOX Sports broadcasting team, he referenced how 2026 could have the same impact.

Representing their respective countries America’s Christian Pulisic, Mexico’s Hirving Lozano and Canada’s Jonathan Osorio were on hand to hear confirmation of the 2026 host cities. Pulisic, with 51 caps and 21 goals for his country, welcomed the chosen venues as preparations start in earnest now for the global event.

Winger Lozano who boasts a haul of 15 goals from 58 Mexico caps shared his excitement during the live broadcast. “This a beautiful moment for our country, especially to host a World Cup for the third time.”

Osorio helped Canada to qualify for their first World Cup tournament since 1986 as they booked their place at Qatar 2022 and he was equally excited by the inclusion of Toronto and Vancouver among the host cities.

“It’s amazing that the World Cup is finally coming to Canada. It’s something as kids it was hard to even dream of,” he said. “This will be huge for the growth of the game, similar to what the 1994 FIFA World Cup did for soccer in the US. It will grow the sport and unite the people. Canada is full of immigrants, like my parents; immigrants who also love football.”

The announcement show concluded with a performance by Becky G. The singer and actress is the daughter of American-Mexican parents, and released her second studio album last month.

After the announcement had concluded, the outpouring of excitement was clear across the three host countries. Here are just a handful of the myriad social media posts.