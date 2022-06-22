Qatar 2022: Participants, groups, dates, tickets and more

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be played from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar. It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world.

The groups had already been drawn, and all 32 participants are now known. The last three qualified via the play-offs: Wales, Australia and Costa Rica.

Here is everything you need to know about Qatar 2022.

Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands

Group B

England, IR Iran, USA and Wales

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D

France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia

Group E

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Match schedule

The group phase will be played from 21 November to 2 December. The knockout phase will begin with the Round of 16 from 3-6 December.

The quarter-finals will be played on 9 and 10 December, with the semi-finals on 13 and 14 December. The play-off for the third place will unfold on 17 December, one day before the final.

Please click here to see the full schedule online at FIFA.com or here to see the pdf version.

Tickets

The ticket sales for Qatar 2022 are currently in the Phase 2. The next one is the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which will work on a first come, first serve basis.

Please click here to see the full tickets details on FIFA.com.

Past results

Qatar 2022 will be the sixth World Cup this century.

2002 champions: Brazil

2006 champions: Italy

2010 champions: Spain

2014 champions: Germany

2018 champions: France

Most titles

Brazil (5)

Germany (4)

Italy (4)

Argentina (2)

France (2)

Uruguay (2)

England (1)

Spain (1)