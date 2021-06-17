Women’s Pavilion to take centre stage at Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality and female empowerment, unveiling creative content and programming for the Women’s Pavilion in collaboration with Cartier.

Officials sought to remind the world that only through the full and equal participation of women in all fields can a more equitable and just world be built.

The Women’s Pavilion’s exhibition, titled “New perspectives”, will honour the significant and often forgotten contributions of women, demonstrating that when women thrive, all of humanity thrives.

From October to March next year, the Women’s Pavilion will host an array of events, programming and meaningful dialogues that will not only enhance knowledge and understanding of gender equality and women’s empowerment, but also invites visitors from around the world to join the making of a new world.

Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Cyrille Vigneron, chief executive of Cartier International, discussed Expo 2020’s role in offering a global platform to empower women and girls and to drive awareness of the Sustainable Development Goal of gender equality and women’s empowerment during a conversation with Becky Anderson, anchor for CNN.

Find out more below:

