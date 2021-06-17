Seabourn aims for full cruising return in spring 2022

Seabourn has said it continues to work with various government and port officials to develop plans for a full return to cruising.

As a result of the current environment and travel restrictions that remain in place, the brand is updating travellers on the restart dates for the five ships currently in its fleet.

Based on these latest revisions, the Seabourn fleet restart is now planned as follows:

Seabourn Ovation – July 3rd, departing from Athens, Greece to operate in the Greek Isles.

Seabourn Odyssey – July 18th, departing from Bridgetown, Barbados to operate in the southern Caribbean.

Seabourn Quest – November 7th, departing from Miami to begin the Antarctica season.

Seabourn Sojourn – January 11th, departing from Los Angeles to begin the World Cruise.

Seabourn Encore – April 17th, departing from Athens, Greece.

“We continue to assess the overall global situation so we can make thoughtful, logical decisions about when each of our ships will restart,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“We know guests are beginning to restart travel on some level in their personal lives and we look forward to seeing them again as soon as possible, starting as early as this summer in Greece and the Southern Caribbean.”

Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation will not sail in Asia, Arabia or Australia for the 2021-2022 fall or winter/spring seasons due to continuing limitations in travel throughout those regions.

Guests and travel advisors with impacted bookings will receive information on rebooking, alternative sailing date options, opportunities for bonus future cruise credits or full refunds.