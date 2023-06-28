WIZZ AIR INAUGURATES ITS NEW FLIGHT BETWEEN PRAGUE AND YEREVAN

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline*, this week inaugurated its first flight from Václav Havel Airport to Zvartnos International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia.

Served excusively by twice-weekly Wizz Air flights by the state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, the new year-round route further strengthens the airline’s presence in the Czech capital. Tickets for the new route are available on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ app, starting from 45 euro.

Starting today, travellers departing from Prague will be able to fly to Armenia’s capital city, Yerevan, situated along the Hrazdan River. The fast-paced and lively Armenian capital, built as far back as 782 BC, attracts tourists from all over the world every year with its fascinating mix of active city life and ancient history. Yerevan offers an abundance of attractions, such as Cascade Complex, the Matenadaran Armenian Manuscript Repository, and the Geghard Monastery, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List - the spear that pierced Jesus on the cross is believed to be kept there. Another popular activity among tourists is a visit to the famous “Yerevan Brandy Company” production site to taste the most characteristic drink of the region - cognac. Armenia is a country with a rich cultural history, stunning natural landscapes, and a vibrant contemporary culture. Travelers to Yerevan can explore the city’s historic architecture, and visit nearby attractions such as Garni Temple.

Similarly, for passengers coming from Armenia, Wizz Air will instead offer the incredible opportunity to explore Czehia’s “Golden City”, known for its many beautiful cathedrals and their pointy spires.

In addition to incredibly low fares, convenient flight schedules, seamless connections and fully customizable flight experience, Wizz Air offers its travellers also both from the Czechia and Armenia flexibility through the WIZZ Flex. Wizz Air offers numerous additional services to make travellers’ flight experience fully customised and perfectly tailored to their needs. With WIZZ Priority passengers can secure ultra-fast check-in and boarding; Fare Lock allows customers to lock in the selected fare for a period of 48 hours without risking to lose a good deal in case they need a couple of days to think about it; and the flexible travel partner service offers plenty of time to decide who will accompany them on their next adventure.

Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are thrilled to have launched our new route flight from Prague to Yerevan., This new service is route will provide greater connectivity between Czechia and Armenia at affordable rates, offering more choice to passengers. We are committed to providing exceptional service and convenience to our passengers, and this new connection reinforces our dedication to expanding our network and meeting the evolving travel demands. We look forward to welcoming travelers on board and providing them with our unique WIZZ inflight experience presents exciting opportunities for travelers seeking to explore the rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes of both destinations. We are committed to providing exceptional service and convenience to our passengers, and this new connection reinforces our dedication to expanding our network and meeting the evolving travel demands.”

Jiří Vyskoč, Executive Director of Prague Airport Aviation Business, said: “The new route to Yerevan has great potential. We believe that it will be interesting not only for tourists from both countries, who will be able to go exploring in summer and winter too, but thanks to easier travel it will also have a positive effect on economic cooperation between the Czech Republic and Armenia,”