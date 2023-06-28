MILAROCA, A BELMOND HOTEL, RIVIERA NAYARIT OPENING 2025

Belmond, the visionary leader in luxury travel, has entered into a management agreement with Cora Pacific Development, led by entrepreneur duo Barbara Machen and Rosetta Getty, for Milaroca, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Nayarit on the Pacific Coast of Mexico.

Designed by a team of interior maestros, with curation by creative director Getty, Milaroca will be consciously and sensitively built from the ground up.

The signing of an agreement to manage Milaroca further strengthens Belmond’s commitment to Mexico, with its reach now extending to the country’s western region. Milaroca will join two other Belmond properties in Mexico - Casa de Sierra Nevada, a former convent built in 16th century located in the country’s heartland of San Miguel de Allende, and the reimagined Maroma in Riviera Maya on the Yucatan Peninsula which will reopen its doors this August following a complete renovation.

“We have the incredible opportunity to craft a legend of the future with the best partners we could have asked for,” said Roeland Vos, President & CEO of Belmond. “With utmost respect to Riviera Nayarit’s multicultural history, abundant nature and the region’s carefree spirit, Milaroca will encapsulate the essence of contemporary lifestyle, creating a destination for today’s thriving creative community - a new legendary scene where new traditions are made, and long-lived rituals are celebrated.”

Barbara Machen and Rosetta Getty said of the announcement, “Our families have been traveling together to this beautiful area of Mexico for many years. As entrepreneurs and creatives ourselves we understand the importance of the destination that inspire, and we want to share our magical experience; a place for connection, to be returned to year after year, enjoyed by family, friends and peers from around the world, a true home away from home. Milaroca will be like no other resort, and Belmond is the only hospitality brand that truly creates unique luxury experiences in this way. We could not have asked for a better partner.”

CONSCIOUSLY CRAFTED HOUSES

Immersed in lush mountainous jungle and pearly-white beach stretching over 2 kilometers along Riviera Nayarit, Milaroca will be a new haven for creative minds. Led by Waldo’s Designs and Clements Design, the property’s aesthetic will draw inspiration from the region’s breathtaking beauty, storied native culture, and the bohemian spirit of nearby San Pancho and Sayulita villages.

Milaroca will adopt low-density and non-invasive building practices. Each of the 57 guest pavilions will be a welcoming discovery with a unique collection of contemporary custom-made furniture and crafted objects from local artisans and Mexico’s most exciting contemporary artists. Every detail will be carefully considered, with interiors maintaining an intuitive symbiosis with the outdoor spaces and surrounding jungle.

CURATED CREATIVE COMMUNITY AND CULTURAL CALENDAR OF CELEBRATIONS

Milaroca will be a buzzing unique scene for curious minds interested in the latest movements in art, fashion and music: a progressive space for tastemakers, visionaries, and artisans to come together to exchange dialogues and ignite new ideas. Guests will connect with the cultures of the Riviera Nayarit through on- and off-site programming.

Milaroca will bring together the most interesting multi-disciplinary individuals with events, galas and global festivities, drawing inspiration from the cultures of celebrations and rituals rooted in the Cora and Huichol communities. Hosted by Milaroca’s founders, the seasonal soirees – from the New Year’s Eve celebration to the annual summer party, promise to make headlines around the world.

AN INVITATION TO BE PART OF THE LEGEND: PRIVATE VILLAS AT MILAROCA

Milaroca will introduce a “by invitation-only” opportunity to own one of 27 uniquely-designed private villas serviced by Belmond. These villas will be part of a thriving creative community and will enjoy Milaroca’s coveted facilities, vibrant cultural programming and the in-residence service and experiences crafted by Belmond’s unrivaled hospitality - centered in warmth, attentiveness, intimacy and personalization.