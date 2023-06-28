Jamaica’s Biggest Music Festival Returns with a Week of Activities

Jamaica’s biggest summer music festival, Reggae Sumfest, returns to the country’s tourist capital, Montego Bay with a week of activities from the 16th of July to the 22nd of July this year.

The week of activities kicks off with a family funday, a street dance, two nights of parties and a global sound clash leading up to the final nights of musical concerts.

These concert nights promise non-stop high energy performances on the 21st and 22nd of July with appearances from the 2023 Grammy Award winner for Best Reggae Album, Kabaka Pyramid, “Youth Dem Cold” singer Richie Spice, Gyptian, an artiste who spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with his single “Hold Yuh,” Chronic Law and Morgan Heritage among other vibrant performers.

Other parties and events will include Global Sound Clash on the 20th of July; Blitz, an all-black affair on the 19th of July, an All-White Party at Pier 1’s pulsating picturesque waterfront bar in Montego Bay on the 18th of July, and a free Street Dance party with a ‘dancehall fashion’ dress code and lineup of talented DJ’s on the 17th of July. Among the exciting activities is a free Family Funday Community Fest on the 16th of July which will include fun activities such as rides, games and entertainment for the family at the Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay.

Reggae Sumfest, which dubs itself “The Greatest Show on Earth” and is the largest music festival in Jamaica and the Caribbean, dates back to 1993, and attracts music lovers of all ages, from all over the world. Previous festivals have featured world renowned international headliners such as 50 Cent, Rihanna, Kanye West, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and Usher, alongside Jamaican reggae and dancehall legends, which in 2022 included Shenseea, known for her vibrant patois rhymes, grammy nominated artiste Spice, the 2020 Grammy winner Koffee, and contemporary reggae artiste, Sizzla.

Jamaica is the number-one destination in the Caribbean for British travellers because of the island’s wealth of attractions, from its glorious outdoors, and activities, to great hotels, food and drink, and, of course, vibrant music scene. Participating in the week of activities will give you full access to a unique Jamaican cultural experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party Jamaican style and experience Jamaica’s rich music culture at Reggae Sumfest. Tickets for Reggae Sumfest 2023 are on sale now, visit www.reggaesumfest.com to book your ticket today.