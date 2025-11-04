Winter News from Austria 2025/26: New Hotels, New Lifts & Anniversaries

We’re quickly slipping into the winter season: Here’s what to expect in Austria in the upcoming months!

The Halloween weekend, the recent clock change and the earlier sunsets are all clear signs that winter is knocking on our doors. And being Austrians, we couldn’t be more exciting about the season change. We pride ourselves in offering our guests something new every time they come visit. And this year is no exception: New hotels have opened - or are about to open - in almost every province. And new attractions, lifts and cable cars will make winter holidays in Austria even more attractive.

Here are just a few examples: The Arlberg region adds a brand new luxury address, Hotel Kristberg in Lech, to its portfolio. Zillertal has a new 8-seater gondola, a new winter hiking trail and a winter Via Ferrata, and Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis a completely modernised valley station and ski depot. And then there’s the Epic Pass: Six Austrian ski resorts are joining the international network this winter, giving pass holders unlimited access to more than 80 ski regions on four continents.

On the arts, culture and event front, there’s also plenty of reason to celebrate: In May 2026, Vienna will host the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, bringing artists and fans from around the world together for a week of shows and parties. Just one month later, the 30th Vienna Pride will see the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies dance around the town centre. Also in the capital, the Albertina will mark its 250th anniversary, while famous Cafe Central turns 150 and MuseumsQuartier 25. After extensive renovations, the Sisi Museum reopens at the end of 2025. Salzburg will celebrate 270 years of Mozart and 70 years of Mozart Week.