WTTC Welcomes HiSEAS International as Its Newest Global Member at WTM

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is pleased to welcome HiSEAS International as its newest Global Member, joining an exclusive network of the world’s most influential Travel & Tourism companies.

The announcement, made during World Travel Market (WTM) London, highlights the growing collaboration between technology-driven travel leaders and WTTC’s global community.

Founded in Switzerland in 2011, HiSEAS International has evolved into a leading tech-powered Destination Management Company (DMC) with a global footprint spanning more than 40 offices across 20+ countries in Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania.

With a curated global supplier base of more than 45,000 partners, HiSEAS offers fully bespoken, end-to-end travel solutions: from group tours and MICE tourism to cultural explorations and educational travel.

Supported by a team of over 800 multilingual professionals, HiSEAS delivers exceptional, tailor-made travel experiences to more than 13,000 international groups each year.

Gloria Guevara, Interim WTTC President & CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome HiSEAS International as a Global Member of WTTC, particularly at WTM London, the heart of global Travel & Tourism dialogue. HiSEAS’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation embodies the forward-looking spirit our sector needs to thrive.

“As we continue to advance innovation and sustainable growth across Travel & Tourism, HiSEAS’ expertise in technology-driven destination management will be an invaluable addition to WTTC’s global network. Together, we will shape a more connected, sustainable, and resilient future for our sector worldwide.”

Duma Wang, HiSEAS Founder & CEO, said: “HiSEAS, as a leading global tech-powered DMC, is deeply honored to join the World Travel & Tourism Council, a premier international tourism organisation. We look forward to collaborating with the world’s most outstanding industry peers to collectively advance global travel exchange and cooperation.

“HiSEAS is actively utilising cutting-edge intelligent technologies, such as AI, to reshape destination resource supply chains and lead the digital transformation and innovation of service models.

“We firmly believe that the close partnership between HiSEAS and WTTC will not only enable more travellers to smoothly reach their destinations and explore the beauty of the world, but also accelerate the digital evolution and sustainable development of the global tourism industry.”

As a Global Member, HiSEAS International will contribute to WTTC’s work in driving digital transformation, sustainability, and global collaboration across the Travel & Tourism sector.

Together, WTTC and HiSEAS will strengthen cooperation between destinations, harness technology to enhance traveller experiences, and support the continued growth and resilience of Travel & Tourism worldwide.