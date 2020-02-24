White Beach launches Day-Sies ladies day

White Beach is inviting the ladies of Dubai to join them under the sun and by the sea for Day-Sies.

Taking place every Tuesday from 12:00 until 17:00 on the silky white, sandy shores of Atlantis, the Palm, guests can get ready for an afternoon of tanning, sipping and grazing – with plenty of entertainment thrown in too.

Ladies can enjoy two packages on the day, the standard package includes unlimited wine and a choice of two cocktails for just AED100, while the premium package, which includes wine, cocktails, vodka, gin and refreshing froze, costs just AED150.

Ladies will also be able to avail a 50 per cent discount on a specially curated menu.

Gentleman are welcome too, with the cost of their AED200 entrance fee earning them AED100 credit for food and beverages.

The cuisine at White Restaurant delves deep into the sea with a fresh and innovative line-up starring dishes like sea bass ceviche, sautéed gambas, an immense seafood tower and squid ink risotto.

There are also plenty of options for vegetarians including burrata pizzetta and cauliflower arancini.

With a soulful soundtrack and daily live entertainment, White’s boundary-pushing style and fresh Mediterranean cuisine has fast solidified its reputation as one of the region’s most sought-after seaside spots.

With Dubai’s temperate climes set to stick around for a while, never has there been a better time to indulge in a pool and beach day.

As one of Dubai’s most Instagrammed locations, ladies have the perfect excuse to dress up accordingly with Day-Sies helping guests to get into the free-wheeling spirit of the 1970s and encouraging them to channel boho chic – complete with tumbling, flower-adorned hair…