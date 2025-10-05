World Travel Awards winners unveiled at star-studded Saint Lucia ceremony

The finest travel brands from across the Caribbean and North America have been honoured at the World Travel Awards (WTA) in Saint Lucia. The industry elite gathered on the paradise island for the Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2025 to discover who amongst them had been crowned the best of the best.

The red carpet evening, hosted at Sandals Grande Saint Lucian, marked the third leg of the WTA’s Grand Tour 2025 – a global search for the finest travel and tourism organisations.

The breadth and depth of Saint Lucia’s tourism offerings were reinforced with two key awards: the majestic island was named ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ and ‘Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Destination’. Turks & Caicos was voted ‘Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination’. The Bahamas took the title of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination’. Jamaica emerged triumphed as ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’, as well as ‘Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’.

Seattle claimed the coveted title of ‘North America’s Leading City Destination’, while SUMMIT One Vanderbilt claimed ‘North America’s Leading Tourist Attraction’.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “It has been a privilege to host our Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2025 on the beautiful island of Saint Lucia, which has hosted an incredible ceremony featuring the leading lights of travel from across the Caribbean and North America. Our winners are stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and every one for helping to raise the collective benchmark across the region.”

Louis Lewis, CEO, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority says: “Hosting World Travel Awards has served as an incredible boost to our tourism sector as we continue to aim for excellence in the hospitality industry. We are delighted to have welcomed leaders from across the Caribbean and North America and to immerse them in the hospitality and culture of our stunningly beautiful island.”

In the hospitality sector, winners included Curtain Bluff (Antigua & Barbuda), recognised as ‘Caribbean’s Leading Green Resort’ and Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel (Saint Lucia), winner of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Hotel’. Offering a striking blend of organic architecture and awe-inspiring panoramas, Jade Mountain Resort (Saint Lucia) was named ‘Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort’. Anse Chastanet Resort earned the title of ‘Saint Lucia’s Leading Wedding Resort’ in recognition of its stunning views, pristine beaches and exceptional service. Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort (Saint Lucia) was hailed ‘Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort’. Beaches Turks & Caicos was heralded ‘Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort’. The relentless drive for excellence saw Sandals Resorts International lift the title of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand’.

North America winners included The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel (‘North America’s Leading Luxury Hotel’); Four Seasons Resort Lanai (‘North America’s Leading Luxury Resort’); and Edgewood Tahoe Resort (North America’s Leading Boutique Resort).

In the aviation sector, Bahamasair was named ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airline’, whilst Sangster International Airport, Jamaica took ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airport’. The exemplary customer service of interCaribbean Airways was acknowledged with the title for ‘Caribbean’s Leading Cabin Crew’. Delta Air Lines was voted ‘North America’s Leading Airline’. Star Alliance Lounge @ Los Angeles International Airport collected ‘North America’s Leading Airport Lounge’.

The full list of winners can be found on the WTA website.