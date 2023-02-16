South African couple breaks Guinness World Record for longest underwater kiss

Global hospitality group The Lux Collective’s well-loved LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives is the official resort host of South African-based conservation couple, Beth Neale and Miles Cloutier, who break the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss to mark the Valentine’s Day 2023.

A mermaid at heart, Beth Neale is a 4-time South African free-diving champion, conservation filmmaker, Pure Apnea Master free-diving instructor and a qualified Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) advanced scuba diver. Together with her husband, a renowned director Miles Cloutier, they took their love to new lengths, breaking the previous world record of 3 minutes 24 seconds 34 frames set in Italy in 2010. Through sharing their underwater love story, they hope to inspire others to fall in love with the magic and wonders of the underwater world. The couple believes that oceans need all the love possible to safeguard them for the future generations.

The new record of the longest underwater kiss of 4 minutes and 6 seconds took place on 4 February 2023, at LUX* South Ari Atoll, one of the largest resorts in the Maldives. The event was attended by the Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar who confirmed the achievement. The record was celebrated with a champagne ceremony on the island, followed by a surprise greeting by Trans Maldivian Airlines for the couple on their way back home.

During the celebration of this great milestone, Beth shared, “Breaking a Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss at LUX* South Ari Atoll is a dream come true – it is the world’s most romantic destination resort and the pinnacle of eco-conscious luxury. Surrounded by pristine ocean thriving with life, it is a true island paradise with no better destination to share our underwater love story!”

Miles enthused, “It is such a privilege to partner with The Lux Collective, which shares our goal of promoting sustainability and ocean conservation. The infinity pool overlooking the ocean was the perfect location for this world record breaking kiss. We feel that Valentine’s Day is the best time to share our new record, as it’s a reflection of our love for the underwater world and for each other. And what better way to make the moment last than with a 4-minute kiss!”

John Rogers, General Manager of the resort, added, “Our heartiest congratulations to Beth and Miles! It is an honour to witness the achievement, and LUX* South Ari Atoll is proud to be associated with Guinness World Records and to be part of this award-winning moment.”

This record showcases the Maldives as the ultimate romantic destination, and LUX* South Ari Atoll continues to be the top island resort for wedding and honeymoon travel as well as once-in-a-lifetime romantic getaways. Offering extraordinary experiences and surprises, this uniquely chic island offers the most inspiring eco-conscious luxury escapes for couples.

ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more about romantic offers and extraordinary experiences of LUX* South Ari Atoll, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at [email protected], or call +960 668 0901.