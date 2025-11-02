A MESSAGE FROM SANDALS RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

Following Hurricane Melissa’s landfall in Jamaica, we are grateful to share that all guests and team members staying at our resorts are safe. The safety and well-being of our guests and team members remain our highest priority.

Today, we continue to connect with team members across Jamaica and have begun comprehensive assessments of all resorts. We remain committed to keeping our guests, partners, and stakeholders informed and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the guests who joined our teams in careful preparation and followed every protocol in Jamaica. Your cooperation, compassion, and sense of community lifted spirits and brought comfort during a challenging time. We also express deep appreciation to our team members across Jamaica for their extraordinary commitment and care as they balanced their responsibilities to guests while their own families and communities were affected by the storm. And to those who shared well-wishes from around the world – from past guests, travel agents, partners, and friends – your encouragement and support mean more than words can express.



We understand that many valued guests have had their travel plans disrupted by Hurricane Melissa, and we are committed to providing all possible support. If you booked a holiday to Jamaica through Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd. (UCHL), the UK inhouse tour operator for Sandals and Beaches Resorts, and are due to depart imminently, the Operations team will be in touch to discuss your options. If you have any questions in the meantime, please email [email protected]. If you have booked a holiday to a Sandals or Beaches Resorts in Jamaica through another tour operator or a travel agent, please contact them directly to discuss your booking.



As Jamaica begins its recovery from Hurricane Melissa’s impacts, we stand ready to extend unwavering support. The Sandals Foundation has initiated proactive relief efforts across the island. Those who wish to contribute may visit www.sandalsfoundation.org to join the mission.