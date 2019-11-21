WestJet to launch Manchester-Halifax connections in June

Manchester Airport has revealed its quickest ever transatlantic route will launch later this year.

Direct flights to Halifax in Canada will start in June with WestJet, which will start operating from the northern gateway for the first time.

The service will cross the Atlantic in just more than six hours on the way to Halifax, and five hours on the return.

It will be Manchester Airport’s shortest long-haul route and is the latest addition to its departure board, with services to Dhaka, Sylhet, Shanghai and Boston already announced for this year.

Halifax is the capital of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and is a major economic centre with a large concentration of government and private sector companies.

The route will enable passengers to connect onto a wide range of services to other Canadian destinations, such as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Andrew Cowan, chief executive of Manchester Airport, said: “This will be the fifth long haul route to launch at Manchester Airport in 2020, underlining the role we play in giving people and businesses across the North direct access to key tourist destinations and economic hubs.

“North America is a hugely popular market for the 22 million people living and working in our catchment area and I am sure this service to Halifax will be welcomed by leisure and business passengers alike.

“We look forward to welcoming WestJet to Manchester Airport and supporting their growth here in the years ahead. benefits of our new state-of-the-art facilities later this year.”

Halifax’s tourism industry showcases Nova Scotia’s culture, scenery and coastline.

There are several museums and art galleries in downtown Halifax.