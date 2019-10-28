Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi to welcome new wellness residencies

Set in the North Shaviyani Atoll, surrounded by nothing but azure Indian Ocean, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi lends itself to those seeking a far-flung healing retreat.

This festive season, two internationally renowned wellness practitioners, Johnson Chong and Dawn Harlow, take residency at the luxury resort, leading travellers on a journey of self-discovery, wellbeing and relaxation.

Launching as part of the new Fairmont Fit programme, designed to give active guests the tools necessary to stay fit and healthy in paradise, the visiting practitioners will lead private classes, curate wellness workshops, guide meditation sessions, teach yoga lessons and offer invaluable advice that can be relished long after leaving the island.

First to take residency is Johnson Chong (November 24th-December 15th) an international yogi, Reiki master and self-mastery guide, specialising in shamanic journeys and helping his clients re-connect mind, body and spirit.

During his three-week residency, guests can benefit from tailored transformational wellness workshops, one-on-one spiritual coaching and yoga masterclasses.

Chong’s InnerGuidance for Deep Transformation workshop integrates yogic breath work, mediation and sound therapy, while the Ajna Light Therapy Guided Meditation uses sound therapy, aromatherapy, energetic touch work and light at various frequencies to help calm the nervous system and rewire the brain for calm, focus and peace.

Writer, author and spiritual teacher, Dawn Harlow, will be on the island from December 15th-January 15th.

For the last decade, Harlow has dedicated her life to studying and mastering the sacred kundalini yoga and is passionate about empowering women globally to release deep-seated trauma; helping them feel heard and live authentically, happily and purposefully.

At Fairmont Maldives, Dawn will curate a series of tailored journeys, including private Kundalini Yoga classes, Pranayama (mantra mediation), couples’ yoga, family yoga, intuitive counselling with personalised meditation, relationship healing and stress-relief workshops.

Alongside visiting wellness practitioners, the new ‘Fairmont Fit’ package kickstarts health journeys with complimentary workout wear delivered to guests’ villas on arrival, personal training sessions or group workout classes, beach volleyball and yoga sessions beside the resort’s infinity pool – the longest in the Maldives.

Relaxation-seekers can also indulge in signature treatments at the Willow Stream Spa or take part in mindful art lessons with the resort’s resident artist.