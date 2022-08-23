Want to play the Old Course in 2023? Here’s your chance…

A month after it staged the hugely successful 150th Open, St Andrews Links Trust has announced that the advanced tee time ballot for the Old Course is set to return this year.

The Private Advanced Tee Time ballot, regarded as the last chance for golfers around the world to secure a guaranteed slot for 2023, will open later this month following a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following pent-up demand from golfers unable to travel in the last two years ,as well as the hugely successful hosting of The Open in July, an unprecedented number of entries are expected.



The ballot will open for a two-week period from 24 August to 7 September with golfers able to select up to three date windows for a 2023 tee time alongside one of the other six renowned St Andrews Links courses. The packages will also include food & drink credit in St Andrews Links clubhouses as well as driving range credit at the Academy. More information on the packages and the ballot process is available here.

With more than 1,000 slots available in the Private Advanced Tee Time ballot on the Old Course, it will mean a welcome boost for golf tourism in Scotland given the huge global draw of the Home of Golf for the country.

In previous years, 60% of all advanced ballot applicants have been from North America, the biggest international inbound market for golf tourism in Scotland.

Applicants will receive the results of the ballot in October, allowing them time to plan for their trip in 2023.

A spokesperson for St Andrews Links Trust said: “We are delighted to once again operate the Private Advanced Tee Time ballot, giving golfers around the world a chance to play the Old Course in addition to one of our other world-class courses here at the Home of Golf.

“Demand for tee times since the pandemic has been unprecedented and we know from our Authorised Tour Operator partners that they have virtually sold out of packages for 2023 so this represents the last opportunity to try to secure a guaranteed tee time for next year.

”With tee times having been rolled over from 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, this is the first time we have been in a position to run the advanced ballot in two years so we expect huge demand.”