Etihad Airways boosts flights to New York-JFK this winter

Etihad Airways will be making travel to the United States more convenient this winter by increasing flights to New York.

From 15 November, Etihad will add four weekly flights on the Abu Dhabi – New York route, providing a total of 11 weekly nonstop services to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The new flights will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, while existing daily services will continue on Etihad’s new Airbus A350 aircraft, which has been deployed on the New York route since June. These aircraft types are two of the most efficient in the world, with significantly less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous-generation twin aisle aircraft.

The frequency increase will provide travellers with more choice and flexibility between Abu Dhabi and New York and is perfectly timed to commence ahead of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi between 17 and 20 November 2022.

Travelers will also benefit from improved access between New York and Etihad’s global network of 70 destinations, particularly in the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia, as well as connections beyond New York, to and from 46 destinations throughout the Americas, with Etihad’s codeshare partner — and New York’s Hometown Airline® — JetBlue.

Alex Featherstone, Vice President Network Planning & Alliances, said: “Etihad is enhancing its schedule this winter to provide even more options for our guests across key business and leisure destinations in our global network.

“Our New York service continues to perform strongly, and having already experienced record passenger demand this summer, Etihad is excited to be investing further in this market by building on frequency levels ahead of the peak winter travel period.”

Etihad passengers travelling to the US will be able to take advantage of Etihad’s US pre-clearance facility, the only United States Customs and Border Protection facility in the Middle East. This allows passengers bound for the United States to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight, avoiding immigration and queues on arrival in the US.

With 11 flights per week to New York-JFK, and daily services to Chicago and Washington, Etihad will offer a total of 25 weekly services this winter between Abu Dhabi and the United States, and over 50% more premium seats than in the previous winter 2021 season.