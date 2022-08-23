Hilton has signed six new luxury hotels in Asia-Pacific which will open over the next four years. The hotels include the Waldorf Astoria, Conrad and LXR brands.

The newly-announced hotels are the

Waldorf Astoria Xi’an (opening 2025) which will be in one of the tallest buildings in the city

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan (opening 2024) in Shanghai’s brand-new CBD – the New Bund area – with views of the Huangpu River.

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur (opening 2023)

Waldorf Astoria Sydney (opening 2023)

Conrad Nagoya (opening 2026)

An LXR Hotels & Resorts property in Bali (opening 2023)

Hilton Hotels are previous winners of the World Travel Awards.

The announcement brings Hilton’s pipeline of luxury hotels in the region to 20, and closes what Hilton regarded as “a further closing of key city gaps” as its luxury brands debut or expand in destinations such as Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia and China. When the hotels open Hilton will have more than 50 luxury hotels across Asia Pacific.

Clarence Tan, senior vice president, Development, Asia Pacific, Hilton said, “Hilton is Asia Pacific’s fastest growing hospitality company. Our recent signings and robust pipeline reflect the confidence that owners, developers and investors have in Hilton to capture growing demand and deliver strong returns in APAC’s most sought-after destinations.”