Jet2holidays unveils huge summer offering in Greece

Jet2holidays is seeking to boosts its position in Greece with a range of new offerings.

In total, the leisure carrier will offer half a million more seats to the destination this summer than in 2019.

As a result of this growth, the airline and tour operator has over 1.1 million seats on sale from the UK to Greece this summer.

Speaking at a joint event with Athens Airport, Jet2.com chief executive, Steve Heapy, talked about the company’s growth story in Greece, as well as its continued commitment to further success.

The company’s plans include the launch of flights and city breaks to Athens for the very first time this summer.

Yiannis Paraschis, chief executive of Athens International Airport, welcomed this growth and highlighted the relationship with Jet2holidays as an example of Athens Airport continuing to see more traffic as travel bounces back following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ expanded programme will see the company operate flights from ten UK bases to 15 gateways in Greece - Athens, Corfu, Chania, Heraklion, Kefalonia, Thessaloniki, Kos, Kalamata, Lesvos, Mykonos, Preveza, Rhodes, Skiathos, Santorini and Zante.

In total, Jet2holidays will operate to almost 175 resorts across 20 Greek destinations this summer, with 270 weekly services operating during peak periods giving customers fantastic flexibility when it comes to reaching the Greek sunshine.

Heapy added: “With international travel returning to normality, we are looking forward to our biggest and busiest ever summer in Greece, including the launch of flights and city breaks to Athens.

“I am delighted to be here in Athens to build on the fantastic relationships that we have in place with our partners.”