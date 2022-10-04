VUELING AND CIRIUM SIGN A DEAL FOR CIRIUM SKY TO DRAMATICALLY IMPROVE OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Vueling, which forms part of IAG (International Airlines Group), has signed a landmark deal with Cirium, the aviation analytics company, to improve airline operational efficiencies through the Cirium Sky managed data warehouse and analytics solution.

The multi-year deal provides Vueling with access to Cirium’s new data aviation warehouse and analytics capability.

This partnership will allow the airline to gain a unique insight from over 25 operational factors, and ultimately provide a best-in-traveller experience.

Cirium Sky will enable more effective flight planning, especially around disruption, to minimise delays for its customers.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said: “Our aviation data warehouse, Cirium Sky, is critical in supporting Vueling’s digital transformation initiatives and will enable the airline to improve flight operations, reduce travel delays and set the stage for operational excellence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vueling is viewed by Cirium as the agile and innovative leader in IAG thanks to the implementation of several initiatives, including Vueling Transform, to unlock its full potential through digitization and low-cost leadership.

Oliver Iffert, Vueling Chief Operations Officer, said: “Coming out of the pandemic, Vueling is emerging even more efficient and competitive as we prioritise actionable insights backed by a wealth of data and context.”

“Data is key to assessing our operations and identifying ways to provide a passenger experience that stands out.”

“Using Cirium Sky, Vueling can plan flights more effectively and analyse flight delays based on accurate data. We will, as a result, drive a reduction in delays and minimise disruptions.”

The move to Cirium Sky transitions Vueling from using multiple data providers and data held in siloed systems to a single source of aviation data and analytics.

This strategic data and analytics partnership provides the airline with access to the industry’s largest data warehouse, which has a 360-degree view of flights, as well as prescriptive and predictive analytics to anticipate future operational challenges.

Added Bowen: “Improving operations is not only key for the traveller experience but also for tackling the liquidity issues and capacity recovery that airlines are facing in the wake of COVID-19.

“By democratising data and enabling smarter and faster decision making, airlines would see huge savings. We are delighted to partner with Vueling and drive value for their business.”

Cirium Sky is purpose-built to enable airlines, airports, financial institutions, aircraft manufacturers, and travel distributors to unlock the value in aviation data.