MICE Show Asia 2022 to return with strong line-up of exhibitors and partners

MICE Show Asia 2022 is a three-day conference and exhibition for the meetings industry in Asia Pacific (APAC) that aims to redefine industry practices and identify new trends that will shape the future of MICE. The fourth edition of the premier MICE Show in Asia returns as an in-person event held at Marina Bay Sands from Wednesday, 19 October – Friday, 21 October 2022.

The event is co-located with ITB Asia and Travel Tech Asia and will be organised by Messe Berlin (Singapore).

Strong presence of exhibitors signals the importance of MICE Show Asia for the industry

Across the three days, more than 30 exhibitors from Convention and Visitor Bureaus (CVB), MICE buyer organisations, destinations, MICE tech companies and start-ups will showcase their products and services including Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, Alaska Destination Specialists, Business Events Perth, Business Events Sarawak, Czech Republic, Destination Hospitality, Dubrovnik Tourist Board, Incheon Tourism Organisation, Latvia Travel, Mississippi River Country USA, NYC & Company, River Cruises DCS -Touristik GmbH, Sapporo Convention Bureau, Saxony Tourism Germany, Taipei City Government, Ungerboeck, Visit Anchorage, Visit Berlin, Visit Brussels, Visit Estonia, Visit Finland, Visit Guam, Visit Iceland, Visit Malta, Visit Monaco, Visit Rovaniemi, Visit Sarajevo, YTS Services Marketing, and Zagreb Tourist Board.

“MICE Show Asia 2022 will bring together industry suppliers, meetings & events professionals and emerging MICE innovators to connect and build the future of MICE. With the industry’s revival and positive signs, this event is a must-attend for the meetings industry in APAC to get the latest insights and strategies and capture the immense growth of the Asia MICE market”, said Katrina Leung, Managing Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of MICE Show Asia, Travel Tech Asia and ITB Asia.

MICE Show Asia will take place on the leading MICE & Corporate Travel conference stage, with a strong international participation from speakers and partners from International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO), International Congress and Convention

Association (ICCA), Meeting Professionals International (MPI), Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and many more. The who’s who of the community will discuss five main topics ranging from “Emerging Trends Shaping the Future of Event”, “Digital Nomads – A New Type of Corporate Travellers”, “Duty of Care for All: The Extended Role of Travel Managers with Travel Risk Management”, “Experiences Reimagined: The New Growth Indicator” and “Emerging Focus on Sustainability and Wellness for MICE Travel”.

What the future holds for an in-person event, especially in the wake of a global pandemic, is the main topic of the CVB’s panel on Day 1, 19 October, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., moderated by Ciaran McQuillan, Head of Special Events, Asia, Global Media Services, Associated Press. Titled “How Large-scale Meetings, Conventions, and Live Events Are Surging Anew”, Gareth Martin, CEO, Business Events Perth, Noor Ahmad Hamid, COO, Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), Jerry Cito, Executive Vice President, Convention Development, NYC & Company, Marico Ogi, MICE Director, Sapporo Convention Bureau and Nichapa Yoswee, Senior Vice President, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) will explore what it takes to be future ready and how the industry has rebounded to take the MICE industry forward.

The Buyers Meet TMCs Panel Discussion on Day 2, 20 October, 3 – 4 p.m., titled “The State of Corporate Travel 2023”, will feature C-level executives talking about the future of corporate travel, trends that might continue into 2023 and beyond and how the MICE industry is evolving. The panel discussion will be moderated by Vivek Neb, Managing Director APAC & MEA and Global Head, Travel & Tourism, Escalent, who will lead a debate with Sanghamitra Bose, Vice President and General Manager Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, AMEX GBT, Brenda Quek, Asia-Pacific Travel Meetings and Events Program and Engagement Leader, Ernst & Young (EY), Khaled Khattab, Travel, Events & Congresses Manager, Novartis and Carl Jones, Managing Director, South-East Asia, SAP Concur.

The MICE Leaders’ Panel, “Return to a World Transformed: Revitalising MICE for a New Era” on Day 3, 21 October, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. features a discussion where professionals, buyers and sellers of travel and meetings services explore how different players in the MICE ecosystem can work together to deliver a better bottom line and future for the industry. The panel will be moderated by Richard Ireland, President, Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS). Confirmed panelists include Patricia Cheong, Managing Director Asia, International Conference Services (ICS), Waikin Wong, Regional Director Asia Pacific, ICCA - International Congress and Convention Association, Wee Min Ong, Vice President of Conventions & Exhibitions, Marina Bay Sands, Ashwin Gunasekeran, CEO, Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau and Arnold T. Gonzales, Head, MICE Department, Tourism Promotions Board Philippines.

Traditional in-person meetings were paused in 2020, but innovation flourished out of necessity. Now is the time for venue providers to use those lessons learnt over the past years to rebuild MICE even stronger. The Venue Providers’ Talks, titled “The New Meeting Space” on Day 1, 19 October, 2 – 3 p.m., will feature Gilles Cretallaz, COO, Dusit International, Arun Madhok, CEO, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Chua Wee Phong, Chief Executive (Venues), Constellar and James Fong, CEO, Jewel Changi Airport, who will share on how venue providers are building safe, secure, and thoughtful meeting space and experience for planners and suppliers.

MICE Show Asia can count on well-established conference partners including International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO), International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE).

IAPCO welcomes its Ambassador Stéphane Talboom to discuss the “The Future of Business Meetings and Travel in Asia from a PCO’s Perspective”.

IAEE and MPI will lead four joint conference sessions where eligible practitioners will earn 4 CE hours for their certification revalidation. The topics of the joint sessions are “Meetings & Exhibitions Outlook: Future Predictions for the Business of Meetings”, “Top 7 Trends in Sales Today”, “Extraordinarily Inclusive: Events and Exhibitions that Embrace Everyone” and “The Exhibition and Event Professionals Marketing Playbook”. All the four sessions will be led by Karen Gonzales, Director Global Business Development, IAEE and Estefani Aguirre, Vice President, Business Development, MPI who will join together to navigate the audience through the overarching trends impacting MICE market.

ICCA will host a C-Suite Talk, titled “Global Trends - Reshaping Business Events: The Fast Track of Recovery”, with Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani bin Daud, Board of Director, Member of ICCA as expert speaker.

