Voters urged to voice opinion at World Spa Awards

Spa and wellness industry professionals have been invited to vote in the World Spa Awards for the brands they consider the finest in their fields.

With the crucial 16-week voting period entering its final weeks, World Spa Awards has recorded a surge in year-on-year votes, reflecting the awards programme’s reputation as the most trusted in the spa and wellness industry.

Voting is taking place across the full spectrum of the global spa and wellness industry, with world-level categories including Best Destination Spa, Best Spa Design, Best Cruise Spa, Best Detox Programme, Best Eco Spa and Best Medical Spa.

New categories in 2019 include a technology focus with Best Wellness App.

Country and regional-level categories include Best Hotel Spa, Best Resort Spa, Best Wellness Retreat and Best Day Spa.

Within the USA, a number of state-level categories have been introduced.

View the full list of 2019 finalists here.

Spa industry professionals – senior travel executives, luxury buyers, tour operators and media – along with spa consumers, are eligible to vote for the brands they consider to have performed at an exceptional level over the last 12 months.

Voting closes at midnight on August 19th.

The winners will be unveiled at the red carpet fifth annual World Spa Awards Gala Ceremony, taking place on October 21st at Armani Hotel Dubai, UAE.

Industry leaders from around the world will attend the spa tourism event of the year.

Guests can participate in an exclusive three-day spa and wellness networking programme staged around the red-carpet World Spa Awards Gala Ceremony.

Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards aims to drive up standards in spa and wellness tourism and foster global growth by rewarding the leading organisations in their respective fields.

World Spa Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 26th anniversary.

For more information about World Spa Awards and to register to vote, visit the official website.