Wizz Air to take off from Cardiff this month

Wizz Air has confirmed that its new base at Cardiff Airport will start operations on Friday, July 30th.

The news comes as the Welsh government announces that fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber list countries will not have to quarantine from July 19th onwards.

The new base will be operating routes to Alicante, Corfu, Faro, Heraklion, Palma de Mallorca, Larnaca and Tenerife, with flights to Lanzarote planned to start in October and Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

Welsh customers and those from south-west England will be able to take advantage of ultra-low fares on direct flights to sunshine destinations from Cardiff Airport for the first time.

Owain Jones, managing director, Wizz Air UK, said: “The Wizz Air team welcomes the announcement from the Welsh government that it will scrap quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers returning to Wales from amber list countries.

“We have been busy planning the start our new base at Cardiff Airport and are excited to be launching flights to seven sunshine destinations just in time for the summer holiday season.

“We have been recruiting new colleagues to join our Wizz Air Cardiff team, and our crews are looking forward to welcoming customers onboard Wales’ new hometown airline.”