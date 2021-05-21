Carnival to return to operation in United States in July

Three brands from Carnival Corporation are expected to return to service in the United States from July, all offering Alaska sailings departing directly from Seattle.

Based on recent guidance from the United States Centres for Disease & Prevention (CDC) and close collaboration with Alaskan officials, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line plan to resume guest cruise operations for a partial season in Alaska.

Each line will begin with one ship sailing round-trips.

These Alaska cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“We are excited to once again serve our guests from the United States, and we express our deep gratitude to all national, state and local officials who have worked collaboratively with us, the CDC and our entire industry to make this possible.

“It is great news for cruising, for travellers ready to again explore the world and for all the communities in Alaska that depend on cruising and have suffered great hardships over the past year,” said Arnold Donald, chief executive of Carnival Corporation.

Plans for these itineraries to fulfil obligations under the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) are expected to be approved.

Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line are each continuing the return-to-cruising preparation already underway.

Princess Cruises will resume operations in Alaska starting on July 25th, with trips running until September 26th, with seven-day cruises onboard Majestic Princess, a MedallionClass ship.

Its cruises will visit signature ports, glaciers and attractions in Alaska including Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

Holland America Line will resume its cruise operations to Alaska with seven-day itineraries aboard Nieuw Amsterdam.

The first cruise for the brand is scheduled to depart July 24th, with 11 Saturday departures planned to operate through to October 2nd.

Carnival Cruise Line has already opened Alaska sailings departing from Seattle beginning July 27th, with weekly departures through September 14th aboard Carnival Miracle.

There are seven seven-day cruises featuring calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord.

The September 14th departure is an eight-day cruise with an additional stop in Icy Strait Point.

Carnival Cruise Line is also working to finalise its plans to operate Carnival Horizon from Miami, and Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston in July.

Itineraries along with specific details about protocols are expected to be finalised and announced next week.