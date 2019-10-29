Virgin Atlantic launches WestJet codeshare partnership

Virgin Atlantic has announced a new codeshare partnership with WestJet.

From today, customers will be able to book with Virgin Atlantic and fly to four key airports and connect onwards to 28 further domestic destinations in Canada.

Juha Jarvinen, executive vice president, commercial, at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We’re committed to working with the best airline partners around the world and we’re delighted to add WestJet to our growing portfolio.

“This new partnership will open up a plethora of Canadian destinations to our customers and offer more choice for those looking to fly directly to Canada.

“Customers will have the security and ease of booking through a codeshare and we are sure our customers will enjoy flying with WestJet.”

WestJet flies year-round from Gatwick to Calgary and Toronto and offers services from Gatwick to Halifax and Vancouver in the summer season.

It is the third largest carrier on the UK-Canada market.

Further destinations customers will be able to connect to on the new partnership include Montreal, Quebec, Edmonton and Deer Lake.

Brian Znotins, WestJet vice president network planning and alliances, commented: “WestJet welcomes Virgin Atlantic guests on board our flights to and from London, Gatwick and throughout our Canadian network.

“Canada is a desirable tourism destination with thriving business centres and vast scenic wilderness.”