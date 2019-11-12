Bray appointed chief financial officer with Travelport

Travelport has welcomed Nick Bray to the role of chief financial officer with the company.

Bray will be based in Travelport’s global headquarters in Langley, Berkshire, UK.

As chief financial officer, he will play a fundamental role in the execution of Travelport’s strategy, focused on a strong business partnership approach and process excellence across the finance organisation.

Most recently, Bray was chief financial officer of Sophos, a role he held for nine years.

He has spent over 25 years in the technology sector and has a track record of significantly increasing company value by accelerating growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Greg Webb, chief executive of Travelport, said: “Nick has impressive commercial and growth credentials.

“He has extensive international and operational skills combined with significant public company and private equity experience.

“We are very much looking forward to him joining the team in this new era for Travelport.”

Bray is also currently a non-executive director of De La Rue.

Bray said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Travelport, a truly global company with ambitious plans for its growth and development.

“I look forward to working with Greg, the executive management team and our colleagues in my new role.”