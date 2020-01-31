Celebrity Apex completes first sea trial in France

Celebrity Apex has returned to the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France, following a successful first sea trial.

The trial, in the Bay of Biscay near the shipyard, was overseen by more than 50 crew members, including engineers and nautical experts.

Despite the optimal trial conditions, including strong winds and waves, the second-in-series ship (following Celebrity Edge) showcased a superior level of comfort and fuel efficiency thanks to the revolutionary design of the Parabolic Ultrabow.

“The purpose of a sea trial is to test the functionality of the ship, but this wasn’t just any sea trial – and Celebrity Apex isn’t just any ship,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, chief executive, Celebrity Cruises.

“In typical Edge Series-fashion, the ship absolutely exceeded our expectations, performing perfectly in line with our above-and-beyond operating standards.”

The first Celebrity Cruises ship to be launched in the UK in over a decade, Celebrity Apex will begin her inaugural season from Southampton on April 1st, with a mini-season of five sailings to northern Europe destinations and then spend the summer sailing seven-to-12-night itineraries throughout the Mediterranean.

In November, Celebrity Apex will reposition to Fort Lauderdale for a winter season of week-long Caribbean sailings.