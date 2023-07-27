Expressions of Interest Now Open for Vivid Sydney 2024

Following record-breaking attendance in 2023, Australia’s largest festival, Vivid Sydney, is inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) for its 2024 event program.

In 2023 Vivid Sydney attracted more than 3.28 million attendees who experienced the 300+ light, music, ideas and food events of the program. From today, artists, musicians, thought leaders and food creatives are invited to submit an EOI to be part of the 2024 program under the unified, creative vision – ‘Vivid Sydney, Humanity’.

Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox said Vivid Sydney presented an extraordinary opportunity for those in the creative sector to showcase their talents to a large and far-reaching audience as part of an event that exemplifies Sydney’s standing as the major events capital of the Asia Pacific.

“Vivid Sydney is a globally recognised event that brings together creativity, innovation and technology, through the lens of local and international talent in our spectacular Harbour City,” Mr Cox said.

“This is a festival that could not be delivered in any other city in the world in the same way. The unique combination of place and creativity has established Vivid Sydney as an icon in its own right and is a great example of how arts, culture and creative industries can combine to forge unforgettable visitor experiences that attract people to the city time and again.

“I strongly encourage all artists, musicians, thought leaders, and culinary creatives to express their interest to be part of Vivid Sydney 2024.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said the festival pushed the boundaries of artistic expression and captivated audiences with its vibrant displays, immersive performances, thought-provoking conversations, and culinary experiences.

“In 2023, Vivid Sydney saw over 3.28 million people immerse themselves in the festival. The festival’s reach also extended far beyond, with more than 649 million people reached through #vividsydney on social media. This success underscores the incredible opportunity Vivid Sydney offers to showcase human creativity.

“With the creative direction of ‘Humanity’ at the core, Vivid Sydney 2024 will explore what makes us human and how we can make a better world. We invite artists and visionaries from around the globe to join us in creating another incredible festival next year.

Vivid Sydney 2024 will take place from 24 May to 15 June.

Expressions of Interest (EOI) for Vivid Sydney 2024’s Light, Music, Ideas and Food pillars are now open. Light and Cross Art Form EOIs will close on 21 August 2023 with Ideas, Music and Food closing on 18 September 2023. The Vivid Sydney EOI outlines opportunities for artists, designers, creative industry professionals, equipment suppliers, architects, engineers, businesses, restaurants, event companies, chefs, producers and educational institutions to present their ideas, designs, concepts and interest for inclusion in the festival program.

For more information and to submit an Expression Of Interest for Vivid Sydney 2024 go to vividsydney.com.