Hotel Fariones to debut in Lanzarote in September

Hotel Fariones, a luxury five-star hotel in Lanzarote with a laid-back spirit, will open on September 1st.

The property has undergone a significant refurbishment under the privately-owned PY Hotels & Resorts family – owners of the Princesa Yaiza resort.

Located in the centre of Puerto del Carmen on the south-east coast of the island, the hotel boasts an enviable beachfront location surrounded by palm trees with direct access to an idyllic sandy cove and the extensive Playa Grande beach.

Well suited for couples or groups of friends, the luxury hotel will offer 213 rooms, many with views across the Atlantic Ocean, an impressive infinity pool with two heated Jacuzzis, a buzzing rooftop pool and terrace, and multiple restaurants and bars.

A spectacular sea view infinity pool and two heated outdoor Jacuzzis encircled by palm trees will provide a tranquil setting to enjoy the year-round sunshine.

A rooftop pool and lounge bar will launch in the second phase of the opening.

The rooftop will provide one of the best locations to watch the sunset in Lanzarote, with views over Fuerteventura and the Isla de Lobos.

Four chic bars will be spread out across the grounds including a beach bar and lobby bar offering a range of drinks from revitalising energy juices to signature cocktails, and daily live music in the evenings.

The rooftop bar will launch in phase two, along with La Cueva de Doña, an elegant club set in a cave carved from rocks on the beach. The club will serve inventive cocktail creations and sophisticated street food dishes.