IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens New Global HQ in Windsor, UK

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is delighted to formally open its new global headquarters in Windsor, UK. Having started life as FTSE-listed company in Windsor in 2003, IHG returns to the historic town for its next chapter after being based for the past 15 years in Denham, Buckinghamshire.

The building represents not only the company’s global headquarters, but also the head of its Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa region, helping serve an international business that has more than 6,000 hotels across more than 100 countries around the world.

The Windsor One office on Arthur Road was opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by IHG CEO, Keith Barr, alongside the company’s executive committee members, and special guests Councillor Christine Bateson, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, Samantha Rayner, councilor for Eton and Castle, and Andrew Johnson, Leader for Royal Borough Windsor and Maidenhead council.

Located close to key transport links to London and international airports, the office boasts 57,000 square foot of space over five floors, complete with state-of-the-art technology, modern meeting rooms and event space, parking, a recording studio and views over Windsor Castle and Eton College.

Keith Barr, Global CEO at IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “We are delighted to be moving back to Windsor, a world-famous and historic location. It was important for us as a company to move to a space that empowered us to work collaboratively, flexibly and in way that is truly reflective of today’s evolving workforce. What we have achieved at Windsor One – from the workspace design and digital capabilities, to our connections with the local community – will make our already special company culture even more dynamic.”

Councillor Christine Bateson, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead said: “It’s great to see large multinationals such as IHG choose Windsor as their base. The investment made in this new HQ is a reflection of the attractiveness of Windsor as not only a location but as a destination in its own right. With so much to offer as a town, we are excited to see IHG team members out and about enjoying our bars, restaurants and cafes – not to mention the great parks and history that Windsor is famed for.”

As one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, a commitment to making a positive impact on its local communities and improving the lives of millions around the world is at the heart of IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow plan to shape the future of responsible travel, together with its partners.

In Windsor, IHG has contracted Good Eating to supply its food and beverage, a company who makes a positive impact to the local community through its commitment to supporting CoFarm, a sustainable development charity. The building’s General Contractor, Overbury, also donated its time, advice and materials to the Windsor Homeless project to help with their new base in Windsor’s Alma Road.

Another pillar of IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow plan is the reduction of energy use and carbon emissions in line with climate science, the minimisation of waste and the conservation of water. To this end, the company is targeting a gold LEED certification for its global HQ, reflective of IHG’s responsible decisions for the building. This includes a significant reduction in energy consumption, the use of renewable energy, and the sustainable sourcing of furniture, fixtures and equipment.