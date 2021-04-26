UK unveils plans for national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

Authorities in the UK have unveiled plans for a national day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event will be celebrated on February 10th next year.

One of the key moments in any nation’s programme of activity during the six-month event is their national day.

With an aim to ‘Celebrate Extraordinary,’ the event will recognise the UK’s contribution to the world and the exceptional British people, places, businesses and innovations that inspire new thinking and solve shared problems through international collaboration.

From science and technology to films, fashion and food, the event will provide a taste of the very best that we have to offer the world.

Visitors from 190 participating nations will be treated to a programme of sensational British performances, talks and interactive experiences across the Expo 2020 site.

This will include an immersive projection on the Al Wasl Dome, a procession and a flag raising ceremony.

Further events will take place in the UK pavilion which occupies a prime location in the Opportunity District.

The UK Pavilion is also co-hosting a World Majlis on the ‘Chemistry of Happiness’.

World Majlis events at Expo 2020 start a global conversation on topics of great significance for our times and society.

‘Chemistry of Happiness’ will provide a platform for diverse, accessible and through-provoking opinions on one of the major concerns of the global society – mental health.

This complements the wider theme of the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai of ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’.

Laura Faulkner, UK commissioner general for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Amazing things happen when different people with different backgrounds, life experiences, skills, voices, talents and perspectives come together.

“The UK is a diverse country full of problem solvers and creative talents, a nation known for the breakthroughs we have made – and contributed to – that have benefited billions of people around the world.”

She added: “The UK’s national day will be a fantastic opportunity for us all to celebrate our exceptional talent, creativity and ideas and find new partners across the world to collaborate with.

“We continue to face enormous global challenges, but it will be extraordinary people, businesses and innovations that help us to solve those challenges and move forward to a prosperous shared future.”

More Information

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and south Asia region and the largest event ever held in the Arab world, Expo 2020 Dubai will now open on October 1st.

Speakers and participants in the UK National Day festivities will be announced throughout the year as the event grows closer.