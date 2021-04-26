Kingsland Locke to debut next month

Locke will launch its fourth London property, Kingsland Locke, in the heart of Dalston in May.

In line with the anticipated easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK, the property will be fully open to leisure and business travellers.

Located in one of London’s most eclectic neighbourhoods, Kingsland Locke will house 124 studio apartments, as well as an on-site microbrewery and gin distillery, all-day restaurant, complimentary co-working space, workout studio and coffee shop.

The lower ground floor of Kingsland Locke boasts a large, naturally-lit atrium space that will transition from a relaxing atmosphere by day, to a lively restaurant and bar come nightfall.

“Kingsland Locke marks our fourth property to open in London and is a particularly exciting launch for us all.

“This launch, as with other Locke openings, has been all about championing the local Dalston area and seeking partners and collaborators that call the area home – from the architects to artists.

“With Kingsland Locke, we are aiming to celebrate Dalston’s unique creative landscape, and in doing so, create an environment in which both travellers and locals feel at home,” said Stephen McCall, chief executive of edyn.

Kingsland Locke will be home to Kraft Dalston, an exciting new food and drink venture formed between German Kraft Brewery, Jim and Tonic Distillery and Le Bab.

Rooms have been designed with a more muted palette, using raw textures and subtle tones to encourage rest and relaxation.

Synonymous with the wider Locke brand, all studios will feature fully-equipped kitchens complete with high spec appliances, as well as custom-made green velvet sofas and living space.

Another Locke staple found in the hotel’s communal spaces is the heavy planting and greenery throughout.

Image: Ed Dabney