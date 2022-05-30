UAE’s first five-star health resort to open in Ajman in September

Ajman, the hidden gem of the UAE only 30 minutes from Dubai airport, is delighted to announce that ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort, the UAE’s first-of-its-kind 5* wellness retreat, is now welcoming guests choosing to experience a wide range of bespoke retreat programs to help improve wellbeing and a healthier lifestyle.

Born out of a determination to address the ailments of the modern world, to be preventative rather than curative, without need for medication and to nourish mind, body and soul.

Situated within the prime location of Al Zorah and overlooking Ajman’s stunning golf course, this 61-room resort is committed to providing holistic approaches to mind and body rejuvenation. Operated by Premedion, a German-founded spa operator who also manage high-end spas and health centres worldwide in countries including Egypt, Oman, China and Qatar.

With the guidance and expertise of health professionals, each retreat programme is customised to the specific needs and lifestyle of every guest, as well as equip them with the knowledge and best practise to lead a healthy lifestyle after leaving the retreat. The wellbeing treatments come under three main pillars - Prevention and Rehabilitation, Fitness and Recreation and Pampering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests can choose from nine retreat programmes including Wellcation, Immune Support, Detox, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Weight Management, Liver Support, Rejuvenation, Get Fit and Anti-Aging. These tailored programmes, which combine multiple treatments into a holistic integrative journey, vary from three to fourteen nights with access to Zoya’s state-of-the-art and advanced facilities across the resort as well as a selection of leisure activities.

The resort has 61 rooms with guests able to choose from superior, deluxe and premium room options as well as the Royal Suite which includes its very own in-room sauna and steam facilities.

All rooms overlook the golf course and mangroves, and facilities include a spa, swimming pool, outdoor relaxation area, dining based on the philosophy of clean food as well as a clinic, treatment rooms, and a gym.

ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort (Ajman, UAE) is nominated as World’s Best New Wellness Retreat 2022 by World Spa Awards.