Turkmenistan celebrates national day at Expo 2020

Turkmenistan has celebrated its national day at Expo 2020 with a flag-raising ceremony at the stage of nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Turkmenistan president, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, attended the event, before touring the Turkmenistan and United Arab Emirates pavilions with his delegation.

Visitors to the Turkmenistan pavilion, located in the Mobility District, are greeted by a majestic fountain sculpture featuring five Akhal-Teke horses at the entrance.

The animals are a native symbol of national pride.

Under the theme ‘Homeland of Peace and Trust’, the pavilion showcases Turkmenistan’s historical, cultural and industrial achievements.

The nation’s agricultural connections are represented by digital images of wheat and cotton crops, moving and growing in response to touch.

National and honour days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

