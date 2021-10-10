Pakistan president opens Expo 2020 pavilion in Dubai

Arif Alvi, president of Pakistan, has inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The president later spoke to the Expo News Service about what this means for his nation, and said: “It’s a tremendous project bringing the countries of the world together.

“I believe there are 192 countries who have places here for people to see.

“This is the best, microcosmic cooperative display that can be seen, with every country offering its best.”

The pavilion is themed around ‘Pakistan: The Hidden Treasure’ and illuminates the unique jewels of the county that may be unknown to many.

The narrative of the pavilion reflects the poetic way in which the past, present and future are woven together as a tapestry that reveals the rich and layered history, culture, people and traditions of this land, while also highlighting the immense potential and possibilities it holds for the future.

“Pakistan is trying to project itself to the world, and this is the best place to do so,” said Alvi.

“Instead of going to 192 countries, people can be at Expo and visit those nations.

“Pakistan is trying to project peace, its many religions, and its history – 7,000 years ago, we had a planned city with drainage and water supplies – this is something Pakistan has never been able to showcase.

“There is tremendous potential for tourism in Pakistan.”