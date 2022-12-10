Turkish Airlines won Europe’s Best Design Airline Award

With its Istanbul Airport customer touch points (lounge, check-in islands, ticket services offices, etc.) and in-flight experience designs (new Business and Economy Class cabin design and in-flight products), Turkish Airlines has been selected as Design Airline of the Year, Europe 2022 at TheDesignAir awards that reward innovation.

Supervised by the sector experts and frequent fliers, TheDesignAir continues to crown best airlines that invest in design, product, and brand with its awards each year.

Commenting on the award, Turkish Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Ahmet Olmuştur said: “From the entrance to the check-in counters and lounges at Istanbul Airport, and to the new cabin and seat designs on board, we meticulously inject our Turkish Airlines brand identity at every touch point. With our traditional hospitality, we strive to make our passengers’ experience privileged by providing service beyond their expectations.”

By carrying the warmth and sincerity of Turkish hospitality to modern and contemporary lines, Turkish Airlines has created unique designs by applying the “Flow” philosophy in all areas from all passenger touch points at Istanbul Airport to in-flight design and services. As the flag carrier airline, which builds travel experiences by reinforcing them with a consistent brand image and design language, Turkish Airlines continues to offer its guests the highest level of comfort at every phase of their flights.