South African Airways (SAA), relaunches its route to Namibia

South African Airways (SAA), relaunched its route to Namibia last week with fanfare at Hosea Kutako International Airport, Windhoek in Namibia.

The route to Windhoek is part of SAA’s plans to continue its restart strategy, opening additional route networks to various regional destinations and growing the airline. SAA is pleased to be able to launch a route that helps reconnect South Africa and Namibia through air travel. SAA is elated to have revived the route which stretches back to the 1960s.

SAA’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Fikile Mhlontlo says, “The SAA team is excited to be able to reconnect Namibia with friends, families, relatives, businesses, and members of diplomatic core, contributing to the growth in relations between the two nations. This is a route that SAA has flown for more than 60 years. The Namibians received the airline back to their land with much jubilation, love, and SAA is truly grateful for their support.”

As the world fully opens to post-Covid travel once more, SAA is looking forward to adding more routes at a greater frequency as demand increases in 2023. The airline will expand its network of routes, to support trade and tourism.

Mhlontlo added, “We acknowledge and are humbled by the good support received from Namibian Government and the industry at large. More than anything, SAA seeks to enhance the experience of travellers in and out of South Africa and providing customer excellence with our award-winning hospitality that SAA is known for”.