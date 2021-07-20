TUI UK to return to Jamaica this week

Jamaica Tourist Board has confirmed that TUI UK will be re-starting flights from the UK this Thursday as part of its summer schedule.

This follows an announcement that fully vaccinated Brits no longer need to quarantine on return from amber destinations.

TUI UK will operate a total of 88 rotations this summer with between 300-345 seats on each, all on board the Dreamliner 787.

Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism for Jamaica, said: “TUI UK’s service is a welcome addition to the scheduled services that already resumed from London to Jamaica in May with Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, significantly increasing capacity for arrivals from the UK.

“Since reopening our borders in June last year, our island has continued to welcome visitors safely and seamlessly.

“We are prepared, nimble and resilient and have been meticulous about preparations for visitors in a post-Covid-19 world.

“Jamaica’s tourism sector continues to lead the recovery efforts for the island’s economy, and I am heartened that we are making steady progress towards a full recovery of our sector.”

TUI UK will operate six flights per week from the UK to Jamaica: two weekly flights from Manchester to Montego Bay (beginning on Thursday and operating on a Thursday and Sunday), three weekly flights from London Gatwick to Montego Bay (beginning this Friday and operating on a Friday, Monday and Tuesday), and one weekly flight from Birmingham to Montego Bay (starting on Saturday and operating every Saturday).

Donovan White, director of tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, said: “We are delighted that TUI is set to restart bringing UK travellers safely and efficiently to our shores this summer.

“British visitors can expect a very warm Jamaican greeting as they begin travelling again and can look forward to celebrating Jamaican music and culture with us, experiencing our outstanding offerings and discovering incredible cuisine.

“We are very much looking forward to making travel a reality again and are thrilled to be doing this in partnership with TUI.”