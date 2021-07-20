Carnival confirms return for seven further ships

Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed three more ships will resume guest operations in September.

Another four will return in October, bringing the total number of ships to 15.

Based on the success of its initial resumption of service and the guest response to the onboard experience and health and safety protocols that have been implemented, Carnival will continue to operate all its ships as vaccinated cruises through at least October.

The three ships for September are Carnival Glory from New Orleans, starting on September 5th, Carnival Pride from Baltimore, starting on September 12th, and Carnival Dream from Galveston, starting on September 19th.

Turning to October, the four additional ships to restart will be Carnival Conquest from Miami, effective from October 8th, Carnival Freedom from Miami, effective October 9th, Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral, effective October 11th, and Carnival Sensation from Mobile, effective October 21st.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Carnival is notifying guests and travel agents of an extension in its pause of operations through September 5th for Carnival Pride from Baltimore, September 11th for Carnival Dream from Galveston, October 4th for Carnival Conquest from Miami and October 16th for Carnival Sensation from Mobile.

Cruises on Carnival Sunshine from Charleston, Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral will be cancelled through October 31st.

In addition, a three-day cruise on Carnival Miracle from Long Beach on September 24th is being cancelled, and then Carnival Miracle will begin sailing from Long Beach on September 27th.

“We are very excited about our restart and greatly appreciate the support of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“By the end of July, we will have five ships in our restart plan, including the introduction of service on Mardi Gras, and we are seeing a great combination of strong demand and strong guest satisfaction scores tied to the positive guest experience on board.”

Carnival will continue to welcome unvaccinated guests on board, but all unvaccinated guests including children under the age of 12, will be subject to pre-cruise and pre-embarkation testing and testing again prior to debarkation (on cruises longer than four days) along with a $150 per person charge to cover the costs of testing, reporting and health and safety screenings.