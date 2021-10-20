Tui seeks to reposition with Europe-wide brand campaign

Tui has launched its first major campaign since appointing creative agency Leo Burnett London.

The work will relaunch the brand with a fresh brand identity for the post-pandemic world against a backdrop of travel restrictions easing across Europe.

The Europe-wide campaign and platform, entitled ‘Live Happy,’ showcases the breadth of the Tui offer.

The campaign kicks off with a 60-second film, produced by Forever and directed by Kinga Burza, which will premiere during Coronation Street on ITV.

It takes viewers on a journey through a world of TUI experiences, from beach trips to exploring far flung islands by canoe and day trips around a Moroccan souk.

With this fresh and colourful take on what a new world of travel and holiday experiences can look like, TUI is looking to attract broader audiences who look for authentic local experiences on holiday, without alienating important package holiday buyers.

The platform is designed to be a long-term campaign that will run for years, repositioning TUI as a modern, progressive travel company and demonstrating that TUI has the expertise, range and scale to create the perfect travel moment for anyone and everyone.

Katie McAlister, chief marketing officer, Tui, said: “It was important for us to show that TUI helps to create much more than beach and sun holidays - with us you can ski, spa, explore cities, and everything else in between.

“In the past people may have believed Tui didn’t have the type of holiday they wanted to experience and Leo Burnett has helped bring to life our perspective on travel: that holidays are so much more than “just a holiday”.

“Ultimately, they enrich our lives for years to come – and it was this diversity of experience that we wanted to come across in the campaign.”