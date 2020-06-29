TUI Group raring to go across Europe

All TUI tour operators and airlines are ready to restart their businesses as travel restrictions are eased across Europe.

The first leisure flights have already taken off, with planes departing from Germany, Belgium and Switzerland last week.

The Balearic Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal and Croatia are the focus of the first holidays.

“TUI appreciates the initiative of the European Commission to re-open travel to non-EU countries soon,” explained a statement.

“It is right and reflects the demand of many holiday makers to allow travel to non-EU countries where possible in a similar safe and responsible way, such as in Turkey or Morocco.

“Conversations with the respective governments give confidence that their health and safety protocols meet high standards as within the EU.

“As an integrated tourism group with its own tour operators, hotels and airlines, TUI is well prepared to offer holidays in those popular destinations at short notice, once national travel restrictions have been lifted.”

Currently, TUI is reviewing the outcome of the restart of holidays on Majorca in mid-June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal of the Balearic and Spanish governments as well as of TUI was to apply the health and safety concepts in practice and to evaluate their acceptance by the guests.

Early data show that customers are accepting the protective measures and requirements during the flights and in the hotels.

Details on the outcome of the pilot and customer sentiments will be released next week.

TUI’s markets’ restart activities at a glance:

Germany: As the first tour operator, TUI Deutschland restarted its operation already on June 15th, with two flights routed from Düsseldorf and Frankfurt to Majorca and has since then scheduled 40 additional flights until end of June.

In July, the German tour operator plans to operate 1,500 flights, mainly to the Balearic Islands, Greece, Cyprus and Portugal.

The Canary Islands will start again as of July 1st , as well.

Austria: The first flight of TUI Austria will take off from Vienna on July 3rd, heading to Crete.

In July, 60 weekly departures are scheduled with a focus on the Greek islands.

Switzerland: TUI Suisse restarted its operation already on June 18th, with the first flight from Zurich to Faro and on June 29th to Larnaca.

In the following weeks, departures are scheduled with a focus on the Balearic Islands, Greece and the Canary Islands.

Poland: TUI Poland is on track to start operations to Majorca and Crete as of July 1st and will then quickly add Bulgaria and the Greek Islands to its portfolio.

As the first market within TUI, TUI Poland has moved its entire customer service to digital, providing all guests a fully digital 24/7 support via the app.

UK & Ireland: The second-largest market of TUI, UK and Ireland, restarts its operations as of July 11th, with the first flight(s) departing from London-Gatwick to Ibiza and Birmingham to Palma.

It will operate 44 flights a week to eight destinations between July 11th-24th and will increase to 19 destinations from 25 July, ramping up its short and mid-haul flying further as of August.

Sweden: Sweden opens its borders four leisure travel on June 30th.

A few days later, the first Swedes will fly to Rhodes on TUI flights.

In the following weeks, the regular business to Schengen countries will restart, with most holidaymakers traditionally choosing to travel to Spain and Greece.

Norway: The Norwegian government has outlined that they plan to open their borders for its citizens to many Schengen countries on July 15th.

TUI anticipates that the first Norwegian TUI guests will depart Oslo Gardermoen airport in the same week to Crete.

Denmark: The country’s borders opened to most European countries on June 27th.

In the second week of July, the first flight with Danish guests will take off again from Copenhagen to Crete.

Denmark will then start offering flights again to countries like Spain and Cyprus following consumer demand.

Finland: Finland is lifting travel bans for a growing number of European countries from July 13th onward.

Customer demand for summer travel is high.

The first flight from Helsinki to Crete will have wheels up during week 29 with weekly flights to Crete and Rhodes after.

Belgium: On June 20th, TUI fly Belgium operated its first flight from Brussels to Dubrovnik.

From July 1st on, the Belgian tour operator will provide the programme to Spain and Greece.

TUI fly Belgium will gradually increase its operations.

As from July 24th, the company will fully operate its programme with 219 weekly flights to 72 destinations.

The Netherlands: TUI Netherlands will operate again as of July 1st, with the first flight routed from Amsterdam to Majorca, followed by flights to Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Ibiza, and several Greek Islands later that week.

From mid-July on, flights to Cyprus and Bulgaria are planned.

The schedule for the summer will then increase to more than 200 flights to 30 destinations.

On July 2nd, the first long-haul flight of TUI fly Netherlands after the lockdown will take off to the Netherlands Antilles’ island of Curaçao, followed by additional flights to Bonaire and Aruba in the week after.

France: TUI France will focus on its core club brands, Club Marmara and Club Lookéa and its core tour brand, Nouvelles Frontières.

About forty clubs will open doors as of July 1st, in France, Greece, Spain and Italy.

The main summer season in France starts between July and August with the reopening of more than 50 per cent of its core club brands’ offer.

In the coming weeks, all markets are gradually increasing their volumes according to the demand and the growing number of destinations being accessible.

Image: Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse//PA Images