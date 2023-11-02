WTM LONDON 2023 WILL BE 20% LARGER THAN LAST YEAR

World Travel Market London 2023, one of the world’s largest travel and tourism events, has signed up more than 14% new exhibitors, ranging from household names to specialist firms and niche brands.

The show is expected to have around 4,000 exhibitors walk through the doors of the ExCeL London on 6-8th November.

New brands debuting this year include Eurostar, London-based live concert ABBA Voyage and Bermuda Tourism Authority.

Other tourism boards making their first appearance at WTM London include Sabah, promoting travel to northern Borneo, in Malaysia and Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan.

Other new exhibitors from Asia are Ayana Hospitality, which offers luxury resorts and hotels in Indonesia, and Vietnam’s Thien Minh Group.

Trip.com Group will be attending to target growth within the European market, while UK-based package holiday specialist HolidayBest will promote its worldwide range of destinations and vacation styles.

Jamari Douglas, VP marketing & communications of Bermuda Tourism Authority, said:“We are beyond excited to be returning to WTM London 2023, bigger and better than ever before.

“As the market-leading international travel event, there is no better opportunity for us to showcase our special island and we look forward to sharing our latest news and offerings with the trade, alongside fresh perspectives from the organisation’s first ever female CEO, Tracy Berkeley.

“Our presence at WTM reaffirms our commitment to strengthening Bermuda’s presence in the UK market, demonstrated by our ongoing investments, such as our recent House of Bermuda event and brand new Lost Yet Found Campaign.

“The UK is our third largest market after the US and Canada and we’re extremely confident that Bermuda will take its place on the global stage as a leading tourism destination.”

Eurostar Group, formed by the merger of Eurostar and European operator Thalys last year, will be at WTM to showcase its services as well as new branding and livery.

Paul Brindley, Eurostar B2B & indirect sales director, said: “We are excited to be at WTM in 2023 with our new brand for Eurostar, a vision for growth and providing high-speed rail connectivity throughout Northern Europe to 30 million passengers by 2030!

“It’s an exciting time for sustainable rail travel and, with our new distribution tools, we are looking forward to meeting existing and new partners from around the world and continuing to build strong ethical partnerships.”

Juliette Losardo, exhibition director of World Travel Market London, said: “We are delighted to welcome new exhibitors to this year’s event, ranging from major destinations and well-established international brands to niche operators and hi-tech firms.

“They’ve all seen how they can play their part at the world’s most influential travel and tourism event.

“Buyers attending WTM London can meet new and established clients, seal business deals and be inspired with fresh ideas for 2024 onwards.”

Source: https://www.travolution.com/