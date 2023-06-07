TOP 10 MOST UNUSUAL ROOM SERVICE REQUESTS

Today Hotels.com® reveals its inaugural Room Service Report which finds that demand for the popular amenity is on the rise according to 45% of U.S. hotels1

The report surveyed hotel partners around the world to reveal what’s “in” when dining in from the trendiest to the most eccentric orders, as well as hotels with over-the-top room service options like a $1600 burger and a $300 ice cream sundae. Top findings from the study include:

The weird side of room service

Hotels revealed their most unusual guest requests, including “diet” water, melted ice cream, blowfish and a raw fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order.

Top properties are pushing the boundaries of room service to go beyond food, offering in-room concerts and even a personal Lego® butler.

Burgers in bed

Burgers are the most popular room service order not just in the U.S. (49% of U.S. responses) but also globally, beating out pizza, club sandwiches, tacos and fries.

While diners indulge in sushi rolls and lobster tails at restaurants, 43% of U.S. hotels surveyed say guests prefer more casual cuisine behind closed doors, ala burgers in bed.

Reveling in room service

Over a quarter (27%) of U.S. hotels said their guests will go all-out while ordering in, spending on average more than $100 for room service.

Hotels said steak and champagne are the most expensive items on their room service menus.

How to get free room service

Starting June 12, Hotels.com is offering guests nationwide a chance to win $100 toward an indulgent room service experience this summer. Enter by July 12 at Hotels.com/getroomservice to take advantage of this tempting offer and for full terms.2

ADVERTISEMENT

“Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests,” said Melanie Fish, spokesperson for Hotels.com. “Whether it’s a treat-yourself moment or must-have after a long day of sightseeing, there’s a certain satisfaction in having someone else foot the bill. That’s why we’re covering up to $30,000 in room service bills this summer, so guests can go all-in on their favorite in-room experience. And a tip for Hotels.com gold and silver rewards members – you can find VIP properties where food and beverage credit is always on the menu in the app.”

The 10 most unusual room service requests:

Diet water

Melted ice cream

Blowfish

Boiled bottled water

A cooked fish that the guest brought with them

Cockle popcorn

No-egg-white omelette

Rice bowl for a dog

Bison

Eggless eggs in hell (shakshuka)