Hard Rock International Kicks Off Pride Month with Special VIP Performance

Hard Rock International hosted a private event with Halsey to celebrate the start of Pride Month at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where the brand was founded. This VIP event featured an intimate performance by the GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum, genre-bending artist, known for advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community as a queer artist themselves, alongside notable speakers and representation from LGBTQIA+ nonprofit partners. To commemorate the occasion, Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock®, presented a $250,000 donation to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International in support of their service to LGBTQIA+ communities.

Additionally, live during the event, Halsey donated several pieces of memorabilia to Hard Rock’s celebrated collection of more than 87,000 pieces. The world’s largest and most valuable authentic music memorabilia collection at Hard Rock began at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane with Eric Clapton marking his favorite seat by hanging his guitar on the wall. Halsey’s contribution now adds:

Custom white and orange pullover with two-piece bodysuit worn every night during Halsey’s 2017-18 “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” World Tour, with stops in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Gibson J-45 Tobacco Burst acoustic guitar played by Halsey while performing “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” during January 26, 2020 appearance on Saturday Night Live. At the VIP event on June 3, 2023, Halsey personally inscribed a thank you message to Hard Rock along with a drawing on the guitar.

Now available in stores and online at Rock Shops®, Halsey, who is a queer artist themself, has designed two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition T-shirts. A portion of proceeds from the 2023 Pride will benefit Human Rights Campaign, Outright International, and local LGBTQIA+ charities.

“All of us at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRCF) are incredibly grateful to Halsey and Hard Rock for selecting HRCF as a beneficiary partner for this global fundraising effort. HRCF seeks to fundamentally change the way LGBTQIA+ people are treated in our everyday lives. LGBTQIA+ people are in every community, every profession and every culture, and yet we face enormous obstacles simply because of who we are,” said Zack Hasychak, Director of Membership Outreach at Human Rights Campaign Foundation. “We work to build capacity and change policies, practices, hearts and minds in a range of institutions that shape our daily lives, from corporations to hospitals to schools. This partnership with Halsey and Hard Rock will provide critical funds to support and grow our work so that we can impact even more LGBTQIA+ people.”

“Outright International is delighted and proud to partner with Hard Rock and Halsey to celebrate the resilience and joy of the LGBTIQIA+ community and elevate Outright’s work advocating for the human rights of LGBTIQIA+ people around the world,” said Elise Colomer-Cheadle, Director of Development & Corporate Engagement at Outright International. “Through our collaboration this June, Hard Rock and Halsey will help extend the impact of Outright’s work, elevating the voices of LGBTQIA+ activists around the globe and amplifying the issues impacting LGBTQIA+ communities. At a time where anti-LGBTIQIA+ movements are mobilizing, we remain deeply grateful to Hard Rock and Halsey for their support and solidarity.”

For full details on Hard Rock International’s 2023 Pride activations, partnerships, and support of the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity, please see HERE.

https://news.hardrock.com/hard-rock-international-encourages-all-to-love-out-loud-this-pride-month-with-new-limited-edition-retail-and-series-of-global-events-throughout-june-with-halsey/