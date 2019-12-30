Thomas Cook – India signs Yas Island partnership

Thomas Cook – India has entered into a strategic long-term agreement with Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The deal is designed to enhance visitation to the island in 2020 and beyond.

The agreement will enhance the market for the destination, through the implementation of initiatives, including, product development and training-engagement.

The collaboration will focus on strategic business and product development, growing training facilities including the successful Yas Expert program designed to enhance expertise and skills of local trade partners, joint engagements/promotions with special offers to visitors aimed at catalysing and sustaining growth.

Thomas Cook India’s consumer data highlights that in addition to the convenient access of a short-haul destination, Yas Island offers Indian travellers a diversity of engaging experiences.

Rajeev Kale, country head, holidays, Thomas Cook - India, said: “Our Thomas Cook 2020 India market trend analysis reveals high potential for multiple micro-cations and enriching experiences and Yas Island is hence a significant opportunity.

“In our focus to target this growth potential and amplify travel experiences for our customers, we are delighted to partner with Yas Island’s Experience Hub to create an exciting one-stop-entertainment-destination for our diverse range of Indian travellers.”

India is the second largest source market for overseas visitors to Abu Dhabi, welcoming upward of three million guests annually.

Liam Findlay, vice president of marketing and sales at Experience Hub, said: “We are delighted to partner with Thomas Cook India, a leader in the India market and leverage its product innovation and extensive range of consumer segments, to curate and bring to India’s consumers the best of Yas Island’s experiences.

“Our intent is to maximize on the demand potential from both India’s metros and its potential growth markets and Thomas Cook India’s extensive network will be of significant value in this outreach.”

The deal comes off the back of a successful year for Yas Island, with the destination claiming more than two dozen awards in 2019.