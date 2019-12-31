Sustainability recognition for Heritance Aarah resort

The recently opened Heritance Aarah resort in the Maldives has celebrated international recognition for its sustainable initiatives.

The all-inclusive resort is the newest addition to the Aitken Spence Hotels portfolio after opening its doors to guests earlier last year.

Located in Raa Atoll and accessible from Velana International Airport via a 40-minute seaplane flight, Heritance Aarah boasts 150 villas, six restaurants, five bars, a PADI dive centre and the first of its kind IASO Medi Spa.

The resort also provides guests with a range of excursions and curated experiences to choose from.

In September, Heritance Aarah became the first ever property in the Maldives to be awarded the internationally recognised Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification, which complies with the US Green Building Council rating system and is awarded to properties that save energy, water and resources; generate less waste; and support human health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The design of the resort compliments the policy of sustainability by implementing components such as fuel saving generators, energy saving LED lighting, water saving fixtures and energy efficient air conditioning.

Speaking about the success of Heritance Aarah, Stasshani Jayawardena, chairperson of Aitken Spence Hotels, said: “We are honoured that Heritance Aarah has been presented with numerous accolades after just a few months of opening.

“A key priority is to ensure our resorts contribute positively to protect and preserve the environment and the ecosystems we operate in so we are proud that Heritance Aarah has been named as the first LEED Gold certified property in the Maldives.”