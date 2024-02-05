11 Years of Splash-tacular Memories: Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi re-opens to the public

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi the iconic water park nestled in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, re-opens on February 5th while proudly commemorating its 11th anniversary since opening its doors to thrill-seekers and water enthusiasts from around the world.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi delivers a bounty of captivating rides, slides, and attractions – six of which can’t be found anywhere else in the world. Those in the mood for entertainment need not miss Yas Waterworld’s immersive experiences and seasonal events such as Ladies Day, Kabayan Nights, and Neon Nights which are guaranteed to add a unique experience with each visit to the waterpark all year long.

Yas Waterworld was voted Middle East’s Leading Water Park 2023 in last year’s World Travel Awards. https://www.worldtravelawards.com/profile-32692-yas-waterworld



Guests in search of a unique thrill need not miss out on the Yas Waterworld Underwater VR Experience - the first-of-its-kind Virtual Reality adventure in the region. Guests can immerse themselves in the enchanting realm of virtual reality beneath the waves, embarking on an unparalleled full-body sensory journey. Whether it’s drifting through ocean depths, gliding down majestic mountain slopes, floating in the vastness of space, or encountering playful seals, guests can explore four distinct and incredible water-themed worlds.

UAE residents are in for a treat when purchasing four Single Day tickets online, they only pay for three with the Family & Friends Offer priced at just AED 885. Groups larger than four persons will receive a further 25% discount on additional tickets purchased in the same transaction, ensuring greater fun and bigger savings for all. The Family & Friends Offer is available to purchase on Yas Waterworld’s website until December 31, 2024.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.yaswaterworld.com.

ADVERTISEMENT