The Northeast Alliance Adds 10 More Destinations, Providing More Choice and Service to Customers

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are further increasing competition for travelers in the Northeast. The airlines announced they are adding a variety of new nonstop destinations from New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.

The new service — which includes many routes currently only flown by one other carrier — is made possible through JetBlue and American’s innovative and effective Northeast Alliance (NEA).

The NEA will offer nearly 300 daily departures from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and will serve 49 of the top 50 global markets in 2023. Across New York’s three major airports, the NEA will fly more than 500 daily departures next year, as well as nearly 200 daily departures from Boston.

“Giving customers more choices for travel is a critical part of the Northeast Alliance,” said Anmol Bhargava, American’s Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships. “We are pleased that with our partner, JetBlue, we will now serve 45 of the top 50 domestic markets from LGA.”

Also in New York, American will expand its summer seasonal flying between LGA and Asheville, North Carolina (AVL), to year-round service. The airline will also add an additional frequency between BOS and Louisville, Kentucky (SDF).

New JetBlue service

In spring 2023, JetBlue will introduce nonstop flying between LGA and Atlanta (ATL); Hyannis, Massachusetts (HYA); and Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) and Bermuda (BDA); pending government approval.

In summer 2023, JetBlue will offer customers Mint®, the airline’s premium travel experience, on nonstop flights between EWR and Aruba (AUA). The airline will also reintroduce service between EWR and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ).

JetBlue plans to expand the airline’s service to Canada with daily summer seasonal service between Boston and Vancouver, B.C. (YVR). New Vancouver flying will complement JetBlue’s service between New York and Vancouver, which first launched earlier this year as part of the NEA.

“The Northeast Alliance is bringing more of JetBlue’s low fares and great service to more customers,” said Dave Fintzen, JetBlue’s Vice President of Northeast Alliance. “As we continue to enhance the Northeast Alliance and link more destinations with new nonstop choices, customers finally have a compelling alternative to the carriers that have dominated the market for too long.”