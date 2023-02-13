The National Hispanic Corporate Council Welcomes Choice Hotels as its Newest Corporate Member

The National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC), the premier resource for corporate America on Hispanic strategy development, announces Choice Hotels International, Inc. as its newest corporate member.

Choice Hotels joins a growing list of Fortune 1000 companies and major organizations who turn to NHCC for insights on strategy development to effectively compete in the growing U.S. Hispanic segment. As a membership-based organization, NHCC provides its corporate members with resources to maximize the 62+ million individuals, $2 trillion-dollar U.S. Hispanic market opportunity.

“At Choice Hotels, we continue to take fresh actions to enhance our enduring commitment to diversity, equity and belonging – and by joining the National Hispanic Corporate Council, we’re once again living out our brand promise of ensuring everyone, from franchisees, guests and associates, feels welcome, wanted and respected,” said Corinne Abramson, head of associate diversity, equity and belonging, Choice Hotels. “We look forward to collaborating with the NHCC to build on our existing efforts, like our Hispanic Organization Leadership and Advancement employee resource group, to further opportunities for the Hispanic community within Choice and across the entire hotel industry.”

“On behalf of the NHCC Board of Directors and its corporate members, I am delighted to welcome Choice Hotels to NHCC. As a corporate member-focused organization, we look forward to enhancing its own Hispanic stakeholders’ opportunity by leveraging our national network of corporate leaders and member resources,” said Eduardo Arabu, Chief Executive Officer, NHCC.

NHCC’s Center of Expertise provides an enterprise-wide approach through executive leadership, talent/human resources, marketing, supplier diversity, community relations, and ERG within Hispanic and DEI framework. An affiliation with NHCC provides a collaborative community that shares thought leadership, best practices, solutions, and resources to elevate Hispanic talent, customers, suppliers, community relations, and ERG strategies.