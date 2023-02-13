MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL TO OPEN A 5-STAR ME BY MELIÁ HOTEL IN THE CENTRE OF MALAGA

Meliá Hotels International continues to grow its portfolio of luxury hotels, which is scheduled to increase by more than 40% over the next 3 years, after announcing a new hotel for its luxury lifestyle ME by Meliá brand in the historic centre of Malaga.

The hotel will be located on the Calle Victoria, next to the Plaza de la Merced, with views of the sea and the monuments of the Alcazaba, and therefore also near the Roman Theatre, the Picasso Museum and the Museum of Malaga. This prime location near all the most important and attractive cultural and dining options in the city, is the ideal setting for the ME by Meliá brand, which is inspired by the most contemporary and innovative European lifestyle experiences. Meliá will thus introduce Malaga to one of its most iconic brands, a brand with very positive brand recognition in the luxury travel market, combining architecture, design, art and cuisine to provide guests with an authentic experience connected to the essence of the destination.

The hotel design has been prepared by ASAH (Álvaro Sans Arquitectura Hotelera), taking inspiration from another ME by Meliá hotel, the ME Milan, a benchmark for urban luxury in Italy. The façade of the building will have numerous windows and combine the use of white with the local Malaga limestone to create a greater sense of place. The ground floor will house the main restaurant and a large reception lounge to ensure the transition between the different spaces occurs gradually, adding more life to the urban environment and encouraging contact with the city.

The first floor will feature a convention centre and a gym, while the 128 guest rooms will be on the next four floors. The rooftop will have a large heated infinity pool with a sundeck, bar and restaurant, and is destined to become the best rooftop experience in Malaga.

These spaces will be the epicentre of social experiences and cultural events in the hotel, reflecting the nature of the ME by Meliá brand and in tune with the latest trends and with leading local artists.After the archaeological surveys being carried out on the site have been completed in line with the recommendations of the local authorities, construction is expected to begin in March, with the project management and construction in the hands of the architecture studio of Domingo Corpas. Work is expected to be completed at the end of 2024.

The project was initially planned as a 4-star hotel, but was modified to raise its category to 5 stars and allow the application of the ME by Meliá brand. This decision was made possible thanks to the intervention of Malaga City Council, demonstrating the commitment of all the parties involved to boost the quality of the destination and improve its competitiveness in the luxury travel segment.As Gabriel Escarrer, Executive Vice President and CEO of Meliá, stated, “I’m totally convinced that ME by Meliá will find a natural home in this city, successfully responding to the demands of modern travellers for luxury experiences, and I share the vision and commitment of both Malaga City Council and our partners in the project, aiming to make this hotel a benchmark for luxury, modernity and prosperity on the Costa del Sol”.​